Bey Hive buzzing after Beyoncé hints that her next big project is all about hair

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?" the queen posted on Instagram.

HOUSTON — Is a line of Houston hair salons next on the long list of accomplishments for Beyoncé?

Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, choreographer and the next Madam C.J. Walker?

Some might say a recent Instagram post by the Houston native is giving hair mogul vibes.

The three-image carousel shows the queen in what looks like her dressing room, looking in the mirror, and styling her hair. Then, swipe to a throwback pic of her with side braids being finished with a fresh roller set. The last image reveals a handwritten-style note that reads:

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon? Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.

(Heart) B”

Even though she didn’t come right out and say what she’s doing next, you know the Bey Hive is hivin’! In less than an hour, the post had nearly one million comments. A few hours later, it was close to two million.

“She said “gather your coins. Haircare line coming soon!” @yaprodi commented.

"If Beyoncé starts selling hair care products it’s over for everybody!!!" @janellmorae_ posted.

Sight unseen, some fans are ready to invest.

“say less queen, I’ll take 20 🤲🏾,” @itsashleetho commented.

"Are we getting a hair care line Sis??? Get my hair together 😭🤣😭🤣😭," @rodeshiab said.

@modelesque: "because i definitely zoomed in to see if i could spot any clues 😂 it’s either haircare line, a pop up salon experience, a haircare line and pop up experience, both plus a performance, or she could just be saying she love her hair and got us all fooled thinking it’s about hair but it’s something else. either way i’m here for it and can’t wait" 😭😭🙌🏽

@daidriann “BEYheaded” a concept reimagined, crown’s widely distributed and made available by our gracious Queen Bey!" 😍

Ceaux_michelle: "my hair already growing after reading this post !" 🫶🏽

Sharaynemft: "Is she giving us hairrrrrrr careeeee 😍 ?"