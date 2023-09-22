No Beyoncé ticket? No problem! The Queen Bey vibe will be all over H-Town this weekend including a free drone show

Head downtown for Beyoncé's Homecoming Party on the Plaza Saturday night to enjoy a dazzling drone show, fireworks, live music and more!

HOUSTON — Houston is throwing a party fit for a queen this weekend to celebrate the homecoming of the one and only Beyoncé.

The whole city is abuzz with energy and excitement for the megastar's two Renaissance World Tour concerts at NRG.

But you don't need a concert ticket to soak up the vibe.

Head downtown Saturday night for Beyoncé's Homecoming Party at the Avenida Plaza. The highlight will be a dazzling light show with 400 drones in honor of H-Town's brightest star.

"There's going to be a lot of cool iconography that is just so indicative of the city of Houston," Kyle Pivnick with SkyElements Drones told us. "If you've never seen a drone show and you're a fan of Beyonce, I'd make the effort to come downtown."

The Hou Run the World event is from 6 to 8:45 p.m. and it will also include fireworks, live music and more.

"There’s no artist like Beyoncé. She is a hometown favorite and a global icon. We planned something special to let her know how excited we are to welcome her home,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “Beyoncé and the Knowles family have greatly supported our city during good and challenging times. Houston is where she started. No matter where she goes, Houston will always be home. We want her to feel the love and respect this city has for her and our appreciation for all the positive recognition she has garnered for Houston.”

The BeyHive will find tributes to their queen at businesses all over town. From honey and lemon-flavored specialty drinks to sweet treats to a Beyoncé playlist at the Color Factory's silent disco, Houston is all about Bey.

Kim Peters drove down from Dallas to see the megastar.

"I have seen Beyoncé live on every concert tour that she's been on. I'm just so excited, this is unbelievable, Peters said. "Coming to where it all started for Beyoncé, being in her hometown ... the city is just vibe."

Like a lot of concertgoers, she'll be sparkling in something silver at Bey's request to celebrate her September birthday.

"I got to re-up on something silver, something hype, something a little spicy for the concert," Peters said.

"Back in the hometown and we're so excited," Delorean White said. She's in town for her third Renaissance concert.

Beyoncé and her mom Tina Knowles made a surprise appearance in Midtown Friday morning to celebrate the rebuilding of the Knowles-Rowland House for the homeless. Beyoncé didn't speak but Knowles said this project is very important to the entire family.

"I just want to say that this is home and I always feel, I mean I cry the whole time I'm here, whether I'm going to Frenchy's or whatever, I just get emotional," Knowles said. "Thank you so much for the support of the city and everyone here."

