Former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart has come to the rescue of two goats that caused havoc on the New York subway system Monday.

Several trains had to be rerouted in Brooklyn after the goats were spotted wondering along the subway tracks.

Two very baaaaad boys. pic.twitter.com/3fcb9QCxGh — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 20, 2018

Police used tranquilizer darts to help get them out of harm's way.

An animal sanctuary in upstate New York has agreed to adopt the goats, nicknamed Willy and Billy.

Stewart and his wife Tracey are big supporters of Farm Sanctuary and she is on the board.

The Stewarts drove the goats to their new home and the NYCT Subway system has dubbed Stewart the GOAT.

© 2018 KHOU