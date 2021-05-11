Drake surprises fans during Travis Scott concert at first night of Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott's festival has become one of the biggest shows in town, and brings a piece of Houston's history back to life.

HOUSTON — Tens of thousands of people packed the Astroworld Festival Friday night where performances included organizer Travis Scott who was joined on stage by Drake.

A lot of people in the crowd had been there all day.

“Been listening to Travis since I was 17,” said festival-goer Andrew Espinoza. “He barely had a mixtape out.”

Espinoza just blasted Scott's music into Houston last night after driving here from California.

“It was a rager, too,” he said. “Just Travis the whole way. Got here, slept for a little bit. We’re ready for two days of this.”

Travis Scott just brought out Drake at Astroworld Festpic.twitter.com/2CNnefuTe6 — Plug 🔌 (@RappersPlug) November 6, 2021

Two days of music. Two days of rides. Two days of games. Two days of celebrating Houston’s native son.

First-timer Arlene Avalos spent most of Friday just soaking up everything Astroworld Festival has to offer.

“It’s crazy and I love it,” she said.

Arlene was one of the early birds who ventured from NRG Park’s blue lot, across the pedestrian bridge over Kirby and made it through the gates.

Crowds push into festival

Things did get tense as crowds grew at the festival. A Twitter user captured this video of people stepping on others as they made their way inside.



Scharell Aho and Dillon Rowell hit more of a crowd when they came in.

“It took us a while to get in here,” they said. “It’s been a little hectic."

But once they were in, they say they were going to make it "legendary."

Legendary is a great word to describe the atmosphere at Astroworld. There’s no sitting around waiting for the next act.

This year’s Astroworld has more than 30 rides and carnival games.

“We got some prizes, man. Great carnival games,” said Matthew Martinez, who is at the Astroworld Festival for the third year. “I’m going to go ahead and show you. Eyeball pillow. Cacti. Blanket. Then tote bag to put your goodies in.”

We really broke the Gate #AstroWorld .. i feel sorry fo da couple ppl dat got cought up .. gotta be more careful 😂 .. Travis Scott Fans are different pic.twitter.com/f6DedfoqOR — VloggerGriggs🎥 (@GuhTHATSgriggs) November 6, 2021

Remembering Astroworld

