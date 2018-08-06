Anthony Bourdain of CNN’s “Parts Unknown” is dead, the broadcast company reports.

"The chef, storyteller and Emmy-winning host has committed suicide at age 61," CNN tweeted Friday morning.

Bourdain was in France working on his television series. He was reportedly found dead in his Paris hotel room.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

His death comes the same week as the suicide of designer Kate Spade. And the CDC just released figures revealing suicides have increased over the past 20 years.

If you or someone you know needs help, please give the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline a call: 1-800-273-8255. Reach out. Help is all around."

Bourdain was no stranger to Houston. He brought his Travel Channel show "No Reservations" here previously.

He later returned to Houston to explore the unknown food scene and the culture as part of his CNN show "Parts Unknown" in 2016.

"Bourdain confesses right up front that he wasn't expecting Houston to be the fascinatingly diverse place he found. He'd bought into the Texas stereotypes. anticipating a populace intolerant, invariably right-wing, white, waddling between the fast-food outlet and the gun store," reported the Houston Chronicle at the time of the episode's airing.

He also appeared in an episode of Great Day Houston 2015 where he spoke with KHOU 11's Deborah Duncan.

