EL PASO, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from August 14.

Police are hoping the public can identify a man they believe helped save several lives during the mass shooting on August 3 in El Paso.

According to a Facebook post from the El Paso Police Department, "Crimes Against Persons" is requesting the El Paso community's help in identifying the man the department is hailing a hero.

"We believe this HERO helped save several lives including an infant," the department wrote on Facebook.

"His actions at Wal-Mart were critical and lifesaving, he needs to be identified and interviewed by investigators."

Security cameras caught the man exiting the Walmart. A timestamp reads "11:05:37," which El Paso Police know is off from the time in which the mass shooting occurred.

"Yes the time stamp is off, if that's what is important here to some," the department wrote in a Facebook comment. "We need help identifying this man that's the important thing not the Central time zone stamp."

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of the man to call (915) 212-4040.

On August 3, a man walked into a packed El Paso Walmart and opened fire, killing 22 and injuring dozens more. Less than two weeks following the horrific shooting, half of those injured remain hospitalized.

The suspected shooter is charged with capital murder and being held without bond while investigators continue to process the carnage at the crime scene.

Police have identified the suspect as a 21-year-old Dallas-area resident who told investigators he was targeting Mexicans.

