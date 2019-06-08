On the morning of the El Paso shooting many victims arrived at Del Sol Medical Center with critical injuries. Many patients required life threatening immediate surgery, however some of the patients were more fortunate.

Victims who were not in life threatening conditions were put in a separate area of the emergency room but still seen immediately by caretakers and physicians.

In the case of the victim Octavia Ramiro Lizarde, they looked at the most visible and dramatic injury in his foot. But doctors were also concerned that there could be other injuries that Lizarde did not notice due to the pain in his foot.

“We want to make sure that there isn’t something more subtle that could be more life threatening,” General Surgeon Stephen Flaherty said.

After this evaluation is complete, further care with imaging is done along with a recognition of whether the victim needs to go to the operating room. With Lizarde, the decision to operate was based on decreasing the risk of infection from his injuries.

If victims require surgery, they are afterwards transferred to the floor where they continue to get ongoing care and start the involvement of therapists.

“Del Sol medical center is so fortunate to have outstanding physical therapists and occupational therapists to get involved early to help with their mobility,” Dr. Stephen Flaherty said.

