YES Prep prepares for students' return amid COVID-19 pandemic

At YES Prep Public Schools, the district is allowing students to return to campuses in phases. Tuesday, elementary and special education students will return.

PASADENA, Texas — On Tuesday, hundreds of YES Prep Public Schools students will head back into the classrooms.

On Saturday, teachers like kinder-bilingual Ms. Evelyn Gutierrez, who works at the district’s newest school, Southeast Elementary School, were busy putting up the final touches.

Since late August, she's been teaching her students online, but come next week, she'll get to see her kiddos in person.

"Every teacher knows there's nothing like having your kids in front of you to connect and build relationships,” Gutierrez said.

Among her top lesson plans this year will be about COVID-19 safety.

"Like the importance of keeping your mask on, not touching your faces, not touching materials, and not touching each other,” she said.

Without a doubt, it's been a challenging year for all teachers, navigating a new norm during the pandemic.

"It's my fifth year teaching, and it's like starting from scratch,” Gutierrez said.

At YES Prep Public Schools, the district is allowing students to return to campuses in phases. Tuesday, elementary and special education students will return. The second week will be for 6th to 12th grades. The third week, YES Prep said almost all students who chose in-person learning will be back.

YES Prep said at this time, district-wide, 65 percent of their families are opting to remain online, and the other 35 percent have chosen in-person learning.

Part of the district’s safety protocols include daily temperature screenings, wearing masks and limiting visitors on campus.

Inside the classrooms, Plexiglas dividers are at every desk, and hand sanitizers are readily available.

YES Prep said students will have "health and safety moments" built into their academic schedules.

Some teachers, like Wendy Rangel, who teaches kindergarten, are getting creative with ways to teach social distancing.

"These (bins) are all color coded differently and spaced out, so that at any given time, when students are up here, they may be coming from the same table, but they won't necessarily be close to each other,” Rangel said.

They are safety lessons teachers say they'll be sure to get their students to pass with flying colors.