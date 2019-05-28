HOUSTON — School’s almost out for the year for high schoolers, and that means more teen drivers will be out on the road.

According to AAA, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the “100 deadliest days of summer.” For the next 99 days, more than 1,000 people on average will be killed in crashes involving a teen driver -- about 10 per day.

However, there is a new program involving Xbox hoping to curb some of those statistics before teens sit in the driver’s seat.

This summer, expect to find 14-year-old Adam Jhaver in front of his TV on his Xbox. He’s not playing a video game. He’s learning how to drive.

“I just feel like you kind of get a head start before anyone else if you learn a little more and it feels like actually behind the wheel,” Adam said.

He’s been learning the basic of driving on Driving Essentials XE.

“I feel a lot more confident now that I get to see myself in a car. Knowing that if I mess up, I respond," Adam said.

The software comes with 10 lessons that go over mistakes drivers make and how to avoid them.

“Some people think it’s cool to speed, and they think speeding and being a daredevil is cool, and they can cause some lives, so that’s one thing I want to stay away from," Adam said.

His mom, Kristy Jhaver, said it’s a great way to segway into the real thing this summer.

“This was the perfect time and the perfect opportunity to get him acclimated to what it might look like,” Jhaver said.

Local driving instructors said anything that teaches teens to become better drivers has their endorsement.

Jhaver said the simulator deducts points for not following the instructions.

“If you fail too much, it sends you all the way back to the beginning and makes you start over,” she said. “That really challenged him to be as perfect as possible.”

While no one is perfect, Adam thinks he’ll be more than ready to earn his license.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM