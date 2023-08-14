x
Education

What to expect in Katy ISD this school year | Tuesday at 6 p.m.

KHOU 11's Mia Gradney is speaking with Houston-area superintendents as another school year gets underway.
Katy ISD Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski talked to KHOU 11's Mia Gradney about the upcoming school year.

ALVIN, Texas — We’ve been telling you about the KHOU 11 back-to-school survey.  We’re putting it out there so we can understand what’s important to parents and teachers as another school year gets underway.

We're talking your feedback directly to Houston-area superintendents. This Tuesday, KHOU 11's Mia Gradney sits down with Katy ISD Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Gregorski

During the conversation, which you can see on KHOU 11 News at 6 p.m., Gregorski talks answers your questions about school security, books and more.

We’ll also post the extended interview on KHOU 11+

Other superintendent chats we've done this year.

Alvin ISD is the third district on our schedule, but we have more on the way.  What do you want to know about your district and what education coverage would you like to see from KHOU 11?  Let us know with the survey below!

