West U parents urge Houston ISD to drop mask mandate

Others believe the positivity rate among children should drop more before getting rid of the mask requirement.

HOUSTON — Simple signs popping up in West U have a simple message.

"Unmask our kids,” parent Lauren Droubi said.

She helped form "West U Parent Choice." She and Elise Madray are on the same page.

"Wen I’m saying unmask our children, I’m saying it needs to be optional for both children and staff,” Madray said.

They both have children at West University Elementary where everyone must mask up like every other Houston ISD campus.

"You know, it, unfortunately, has kind of been across political lines," Droubi said. "And now we’re seeing that even if you were very pro-mask, even in the fall of this year, fall of 2021, things have changed.”

Positive COVID cases within HISD have been on the decline in recent weeks, just as they have been in other districts and community-wide.

You can see the sharp dip on HISD's COVID dashboard:

“I think everyone’s ready to be done with masks, including myself" HISD parent Dr. Alex Yudovich, said.

Yudovich, who is a pediatrician, would rather wait for the positivity rate to get even lower among children before removing the face-covering requirement.

"We want positivity rates to be under 5% because we know that transmissions in school are based, mainly, on community spread,” Yudovich said.

In a letter to the HISD community, Superintendent Millard House revealed the district is already easing up on contact tracing.

He added the mask mandate would be reassessed soon if current trends continue.

“Soon to me is not good enough," Droubi said. "It's just not.”

West U Parent Choice is planning a school boycott on Feb. 18 as a show of solidarity.