HOUSTON — The Texas Education Agency has released accountability ratings for Houston ISD schools Thursday morning.

The district received an overall accountability rating of a “B.” The district scored a 88 and had nine campuses removed from the Improvement Required list.

Fifty-seven HISD campuses earned A’s, 78 earned B’s, 86 earned C’s and 29 earned D’s.

However, 21 HISD schools received a letter grade of “F.”

The 21 schools are listed at the bottom of this report. You can search your schools grade by using the link below.

“We are extremely proud of all of our teachers, principals, school support officers, and area superintendents for working diligently to help our students succeed,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “Our students demonstrated significant gains, and we are committed to empowering them to thrive academically.”

KASHMERE HIGH SCHOOL

After being on TEA’s struggling list of schools for eight consecutive years, Kashmere High School earned a passing grade and was removed from Improvement Required status.

The campus received a “C” rating from TEA for the 2018-2019 school year.

“We are rewriting history at Kashmere High, one teacher, one student, one community at a time,” Lathan said. “We never gave up on our students, and with the right support and strategic plan in place, we have changed the narrative.”

Kashmere Principal Reginald Bush said the work will continue on his campus to improve academic achievement.

“We are not going to take our foot off the gas just because we have met and surpassed the goal of getting out of IR,” Bush said. “We will continue onward and upward until we earn an ‘A.’”

SCHOOLS IMPROVE

The additional eight HISD campuses that successfully exited the Improvement required list after earning passing grades from TEA are:

Codwell, Highland Heights

Marshall and Sherman elementary schools

Attucks and Henry middle schools

North Forest and Washington high schools

A total of nine out of the 11 HISD campuses on Improvement Required status earned passing grades.

TEA TAKEOVER?

On Aug. 8, TEA stated it wanted to replace the entire HISD board with a state-appointed board due to months of turmoil.

The recommendation is reportedly based on alleged misconduct and other infractions, including possible violations of the Open Meetings Act.

However, current board President Diana Davila believes the state should wait on any drastic changes.

"They have pretty much sentenced the school district to a takeover," said Davila.

"There is a due process and I feel that due process has been skipped. And it's unfair for the citizens of Houston and the 200,000-plus students that the district must oversee every day."

The reported turmoil included a hasty vote to replace its interim superintendent.

That decision was quickly reversed.

Gov. Greg Abbott has also advocated for state intervention and criticized the district's leadership as a quote "disaster" on Twitter.

"This is politics, you know, and it’s messy,” said Houston Federation of Teachers president Zeph Capo.

Capo has numerous issues with the current board. But he believes local voters should clean house and not bureaucrats in Austin.

“There is a tremendous amount of evidence to show that school board takeovers by the state or others, on the whole, do not work,” said Capo.

He recommended parents and others focus on their neighborhood schools, and not the central office, as we approach another academic year.

"That’s where the learning actually happens," said Capo. "That’s where the relationship bonds and the trust needs to be built.”

HISD itself is not commenting on the TEA’s findings.

"We can confirm TEA has sent a preliminary report to HISD," TEA spokesman Jake Kobersky wrote in a statement. "Because the investigation which spurred this report is still ongoing, and to allow HISD time to respond, we cannot comment further at this time. If you would like additional information on the special investigations unit process, please visit [this] link."

The TEA isn't commenting on the report either, or saying how soon a board of managers might take over.

Meanwhile, Davila said the board is already working to better manage itself by hiring consultants during a recent meeting.

Under state law, the Texas Education Agency takeover can happen if a school’s been labeled “improvement requirement” for five or more consecutive years, starting with the 2013-14 school year.

The other options: Close those chronically under-performing schools; or let an outside group run them.

Four chronically under-performing HISD campuses could trigger these changes if their ratings don't improve in 2019: Highland Heights Elementary School; Henry Middle School; Kashmere High School; and Wheatley High School.

Their 2019 accountability ratings are as follows:

Highland Heights Elementary School - D

Henry Middle School - D

Kashmere High School - C

Wheatley High School - F

FAILING SCHOOLS

Here are the 21 schools that received an "F" rating:

Wheatley High School

Deady Middle School

Edison Middle School

Thomas Middle School

Fleming Middle School

Key Middle School

Williams Middle School

Sugar Grove Academy

Isaacs Elementary School

Robinson Elementary School

Northline Elementary School

Osborne Elementary School

Rucker Elementary School

Smith Elementary School

Young Elementary School

Whidby Elementary School

Ashford Elementary School

Clemente Martinez Elementary School

Seguin Elementary School

High School Ahead Academy

Energized For STEM Academy Southeast Middle School

