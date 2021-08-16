3 key tips to help get your family into that 'back-to-school routine'

These are some simple tips, but we know they aren’t necessarily easy to put into practice. Like everything else, practice makes perfect.

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is your Education Station, and we are getting you ready for all things “back-to-school.”

We know getting back into the swing of things can be tough on the kiddos and the entire family, for that matter.

The first day of school means waking up early, busy schedules and often — frustrated parents trying to keep everyone on time.

Here are some tips to make that first day back in class a smooth one:

1 — ease into it, by practicing for it before it starts — that means putting the children in bed on time and waking the up a little earlier everyday to eat breakfast and get dressed

2 — go without electronics, especially in the morning — try games, puzzles or coloring instead

3 — designate a spot by the door to place everything that needs to go to school; this helps prevent last-minute scrambling around on the morning of

