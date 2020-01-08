UT Austin prohibits parties, on or off campus, for fall semester

On Friday, the University of Texas at Austin announced students will not be allowed to hold parties as the fight against the coronavirus pandemic continues.

AUSTIN, Texas — Students at the University of Texas at Austin who may have been hoping to party with friends during the fall semester won't be able to.

According to KVUE's partners at the Austin-American Statesman, Soncia Reagins-Lilly, the vice president for student affairs and dean of students, sent an email Friday afternoon encouraging students to follow the City of Austin's guidelines and adding that parties will not be allowed.

"While the orders and guidelines continue to evolve, parties (whether on or off campus) put people's health and safety at risk and raise anxiety levels," Reagins-Lilly said in the email, according to the Statesman.

Reagins-Lilly said there would be punishments for students who don't abide by the university's rules or who engage in reckless behavior and infect others. Punishments will be assessed based on the severity of the incident but could include suspension.

This announcement comes after UT requested on Wednesday that all students self-quarantine for 14 days prior to arrival

“If quarantining at home is not possible, then please quarantine for up to 14 days before your first on-campus activity once you arrive in Austin,” Interim President Jay Hartzell said in a letter.

UT is also working on developing an app for students, faculty and staff to track their symptoms each day and – based on those symptoms – indicate whether they are cleared to come to campus.

According to a new report by the New York Times, UT has had more COVID-19 cases reported than any other university in the U.S.