HOUSTON — More than 3,700 teams of teens from 43 countries are packed inside Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center for the next three days to compete in the 28th annual FIRST Robotics Championship.

A majority of the teams are from the United States, but one team, from Salt Lake City, Utah, is comprised of only refugees and immigrants.

They call themselves 'The Underdogs' and they're representing Cottonwood High School.

The robotics team was established last year and this is their first year competing in a robotics competition.

Thirteen of the 14 students hail from Somalia, Nepal, Haiti, Brazil, Myanmar, Syria and Afghanistan, coming together to overcome barriers and cultural norms.

Many of the students have only recently moved to the U.S. and joined The Underdogs to strengthen their English, meet new people, fortify their STEM skills and prepare a path for the future.

They are all regular teenagers with one thing in common: robotics!

They made it to the championship during their inaugural year, which FIRST Robotics says is a huge accomplishment for any team.

And it's fitting that The Underdogs, which is a resourced-strapped team, only has one sponsor and used mostly donated tools to build their robot.

