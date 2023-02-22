University of Texas system pauses new policies on diversity, equity and inclusion

During Wednesday's board meeting, UT Chairman Kevin Eltife made the announcement. He said they'll review policies at all campuses.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas System is pausing policies on diversity, equity and inclusion on its campuses.

That’s according to a statement read on Wednesday by University of Texas board chairman Kevin Eltife. This comes a little over two weeks after Governor Abbott’s office sent a memo saying that DEI policies were illegal in hiring.

“Given the clear legislative focus, we have paused any new DEI policies on our campuses and have asked for reports on current policies on our campuses,” Chairman Eltife said during Wednesday’s board meeting. “This will give our board a chance to review the various policies system-wide.”

Eltife said while the board supports policies that promote diversity, he said that current ones have, “strayed from the original intent to now imposing requirements and actions that rightfully so has raised concerns of our policymakers about those efforts on campuses across our entire state.”

He said they’d wait for legislative action before moving forward and, if needed, may consider system-wide DEI policies.

