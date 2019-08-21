HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbot will establish the city of Houston’s first medical school since 1972 at the University of Houston during a bill-signing ceremony on campus on Wednesday afternoon.

Ahead of the ceremony, the new college at the university unveiled renderings for the $80 million UH College of Medicine.

Groundbreaking on the four-story, 150,000-square-foot medical school will start next year along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The university stated the school will feature state-of-the-art classrooms and meeting spaces.

“This cutting-edge medical school building is not only vital to fulfilling our mission of innovating health care delivery, but it signifies our connection to the community and collaboration within the university,” said Dr. Stephen Spann, founding dean of the College of Medicine. “Our college will serve as a destination for community engagement and hub of inter-professional education. It will be something the entire city of Houston can be proud of.”

The school’s construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.

Also, UH hopes to admit 30 students in its inaugural class.

The proposed College of Medicine is seeking accreditation with the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME).

The school cannot accept student applications until the accreditation is approved.

