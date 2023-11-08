University of Houston reconfiguring LGBTQ Resource Center as part of compliance process for SB 17

This comes as a photo of a sign making the rounds on social media claiming UH’s LGBTQ Resource Center has been disbanded.

HOUSTON — The University of Houston confirmed they’re in the process of complying with Senate Bill 17, which bans diversity, equity and inclusion offices, programs, and trainings at publicly funded universities.

For more than a decade, the LGBTQ Resource Center has been a necessary safe space at a university that prides itself on being diverse and inclusive, according to some UH alumni.

“This resource center is not only essential but lifesaving,” Davis Mendoza Darusman, a board member of the University of Houston’s LGBTQ Alumni Association.

Just a couple weeks away from the start of fall classes, the university said it's started the process of being in compliance with Senate Bill 17.

“You can close our LGBTQ resource center but the LGBTQ community isn’t going anywhere,” Darusman said.

Darusman said he’s heartbroken to see a notice at the LGBTQ Resource Center indicating that because of SB 17, the center has been disbanded.

“Every day that an official notice isn’t let out, more and more Coogs are left in the dark and uncertain about their future with this university,” Darusman said.

The University of Houston declined an interview but released a statement saying, in part, that the sigange was posted prematurely.

The university added that it's in the process of creating a plan to comply with the new law.

“The Texas Senate passed SB 17 4 months ago, House of Representatives passed it 3 months ago and the Governor signed it two months ago," the university said.

Darusman says while he expects UH to still be welcoming to all, he said students are and will be caught off guard.

“The administration has months to prepare a plan, come out with an official release, but now we’re getting close to a week from school starting and students are still in the dark,” he said.

The center also provides scholarships and is currently looking to give out $14,000 in financial assistance before the center is completely gone.

The LGBTQ alumni group said they will step up their efforts to help students with resources they need.

Read UH's full statement:

"To comply with SB17, there will be changes to UH System policies and it will necessarily impact the UH Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and LGBTQ Resource Center and require a reconfiguration of departments, employees and their scope of work. Implementation of SB17 is not final. We will continue to work with impacted units to ensure compliance while maintaining our focus on student success. Both offices are still operating. The Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has moved suites.

"The UH System is in the process of creating a full implementation plan, which will be presented to the UH System Board of Regents later this month. As the policy takes shape, we will provide clear guidelines and resources to support our community through this transition. We value the academic, social and broader community benefits that arise from diverse campuses and our commitment to our entire university community has not changed.

"The signage outside the DEI and LGBTQ offices was premature and posted without the full consultation and communication process we pride ourselves on. We understand the importance of keeping our community informed and will have details to share in the coming weeks."