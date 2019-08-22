HOUSTON — The University of Houston says it’s received a "transformational gift."

They will announce the amount of the donation at their board meeting Thursday afternoon.

The gift is the largest single contribution to UH’s “Here, We Go” philanthropic campaign, which launched in Spring 2017.

Funds raised in the campaign will be used for scholarships, faculty support and strengthening the university’s partnership with Houston.

It’s been an exciting week for UH.

On Wednesday, UH President Renu Khator and other campus leaders revealed renderings of a new University of Houston College of Medicine.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick were on hand for the reveal.

