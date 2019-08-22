HOUSTON — The University of Houston received a $50 million donation Thursday, the largest single contribution to the school’s “Here, We Go” campaign.

The gift from an anonymous donor – dubbed “Aspire Fund: The $50 Million Challenge” -- will be used to hire faculty for four new institutes that will address challenges in energy, infrastructure, precision medicine and global engagement.

RELATED: University of Houston unveils first look at new College of Medicine

The university said the Aspire Fund challenge is designed to inspire another $50 million in investments from more donors. The hope is to position UH to be nationally competitive in attracting faculty.

The gift establishes four new interdisciplinary institutes including:

Institute for Sustainable Energy and Energy Security

Institute for Resilient Infrastructure and Smart Cities

Institute for Precision Medicine for Population Health

Institute for Global Engagement

It’s been an exciting week for UH.

On Wednesday, UH President Renu Khator and other campus leaders revealed renderings of a new University of Houston College of Medicine.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick were on hand for the reveal.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM