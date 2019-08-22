HOUSTON — The University of Houston received a $50 million donation Thursday, the largest single contribution to the school’s “Here, We Go” campaign.
The gift from an anonymous donor – dubbed “Aspire Fund: The $50 Million Challenge” -- will be used to hire faculty for four new institutes that will address challenges in energy, infrastructure, precision medicine and global engagement.
RELATED: University of Houston unveils first look at new College of Medicine
The university said the Aspire Fund challenge is designed to inspire another $50 million in investments from more donors. The hope is to position UH to be nationally competitive in attracting faculty.
The gift establishes four new interdisciplinary institutes including:
- Institute for Sustainable Energy and Energy Security
- Institute for Resilient Infrastructure and Smart Cities
- Institute for Precision Medicine for Population Health
- Institute for Global Engagement
It’s been an exciting week for UH.
On Wednesday, UH President Renu Khator and other campus leaders revealed renderings of a new University of Houston College of Medicine.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick were on hand for the reveal.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM