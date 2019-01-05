HOUSTON — Two Houston schools ranked among the top 25 public high schools nationwide, according to a new set of rankings released April 30.

U.S. News & World Report released its 2019 rankings of the best high schools in the nation, and two Houston Independent School District schools landed in the top 25 out of more than 17,000 ranked schools across the country.

DeBakey High School for Health Professions was No. 17, while Carnegie Vanguard High School ranked No. 24. DeBakey also ranked 11th in the country among science, technology, engineering and math schools.

Victory Early College High School in the Aldine Independent School District was the first non-HISD school on the list at No. 160.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated high schools based on six factors, according to the Houston Business Journal:

“Our mission with the Best High Schools rankings has always been to educate families about the schools in their district,” Anita Narayan, managing editor of education at U.S. News, said in a statement.

The rankings didn’t include private schools because many private high schools across the country don’t require students to take the same statewide accountability tests that public students take.

