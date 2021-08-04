Two Houston-area educators are asking for your help this school year

They have partnered up with DonorsChoose, a national non-profit that helps local schools and teachers raise money,

HOUSTON — Any parent knows getting your kids everything they need to go back to school can be expensive. The same can be said for teachers many who dig into their own pockets to make school special.

KHOU 11 News sat down with two area teachers that are asking for your help this school year.

Shannon Caesar is the school librarian at Woodview Elementary in Spring Branch. Caesar serves up to 600 kids each school year. She says she likes to describe her library as the ‘go to’ space for students.

“Always a safe place to go," she said. "I don't want them to put pressure on their parents saying I need to go buy this where they could be economically hard for them."

Caesar says her door is always open and her supply closet stocked.

"I have scissors and markers so when they're doing a project, they always have a supply," she said.

Even if it takes a few extra bucks.

“I'm not afraid to go the Dollar Store and buy whatever they need,” said Caesar.

Those costs can add up which is why Caesar has partnered with DonorsChoose, a national non-profit that helps local schools and teachers raise money to make sure their classrooms have what they need.

It is a need that is widespread in the city of Houston.

You can help donate to help Mrs. Caesar’s classroom by clicking here: https://www.donorschoose.org/classroom/193933.

Over the last two years nearly $3 million has been raised on DonorsChoose for teachers and students in the Greater Houston area.

Beverly Holliday is an eighth-grade teacher at “Yes Prep” White Oak Charter School in Northeast Houston.

“I feel as a teacher it's my job to provide everything that a parent can't. Sometimes at school I'm the parent, the coach, the mom because everyone doesn't have the same story,” she said.

Holliday also created a DonorsChoose page in hopes to get some items checked off her list.

“Just things that teachers need that may have broken in the past or just got lost in the sauce just little teacher requests,” said Holliday.

You can help donate to Ms. Holidays’ classroom by clicking here >> https://www.donorschoose.org/classroom/msbholliday

Both teachers say their goal is to ensure no child goes without.