HOUSTON — The president of Texas Southern University was placed on administrative leave with pay Friday.

The TSU Board of Regents didn’t say why Dr. Austin Lane was put on leave and only released a brief statement.

“The Board is committed to ensuring all activities at the University are conducted in an ethical and transparent manner in accordance with the University’s mission, vision and values. The University will have no further comment at this time.”

Sources tell KHOU 11 that some board members have a "personal vendetta" against Dr. Lane and they want him out.

He became TSU’s president in 2016 and had previously served as the executive vice chancellor of Lone Star College.

Dr. Lane is a New Jersey native who came to Texas on a basketball scholarship for Odessa Junior College, according to his online profile. He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Langston University, as well as a masters in human relations from the University of Oklahoma and an Ed.D. in higher education administration from the University of Alabama.

The Board has appointed CFO Kenneth Huewitt as the interim president.

