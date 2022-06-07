TSU teaming up with NASA for out of this world partnership that will open doors to the future

The Space Act Agreement is designed to expand opportunities for education, workforce development, and research.

HOUSTON — Texas Southern University and NASA have teamed up for a partnership that will bring out of this world opportunities for TSU students, while diversifying NASA’s workforce.

The goal is to create a sustained pipeline of diverse talent for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and the companies that provide support for its operations.

Students who participate in the activities and initiatives under the SPA will be part of the Artemis generation. With Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before.

TSU is one of only 12 historically black colleges and universities to have its research 2 classification, meaning it has high research activity. That classification means the university has high research activity and that sparked NASA's interest.

Under the agreement, TSU and NASA will work together on research, technology development and educational and outreach initiatives.



"One of the largest things is the NASA Infusion Road Tour which will be hosted by TSU,” NASA’s Misty Moore said. She is the project lead for Johnson Space Center’s Minority University Research and Education.

Not many HBCU's have the opportunity to host a road tour.

"To do this at Texas Southern is really an honor. It's an honor because it affords our opportunity to showcase their talent and abilities,” said Dr. Michelle Penn-Marshall with Texas Southern University. "The collaboration with NASA and Texas Southern University allows students of color to be represented at NASA."

The Space Act is a 5-year agreement.

Through the partnership, students and faculty will be afforded internships, grants and contract opportunities.

"They will be the ones that will create the new spacesuits. This is why we created this agreement,” Dr. Penn-Marshall said.

