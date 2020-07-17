TSU debuts new #OneVoice radio talk show

The conversations will cover all topics, including criminal justice and the need for reform, social justice and injustices, politics, economic and educational needs.

HOUSTON — Texas Southern University is helping to highlight racial injustices, soon doing so on the radio. The university is debuting its brand new talk radio show this weekend, called #OneVoice.

And while it’s called #OneVoice, it will speak for so many.

“We are coming from different perspectives, but when it comes to speaking for our community, we speak as one," Dr. James Dixon said.

From now on, every Saturday morning, you can hear the voice of Dr. James Dixon, along with Marcus Session and Paige Morgan. They're three hosts from three generations educating, engaging and empowering the Black community and its allies.

“We are saying to our community we can not make a big difference if it’s one generation disconnected from the other, or challenging the other," Dr. Dixon said.

The conversations will cover all topics, including criminal justice and the need for reform, social justice and injustices, politics and economic and educational needs.

“How do we create the idea that no matter what age group you are in, all of us are part of the same unit and community? And we’ve got to make sure that we are bridging those gaps for our collective potency," Dr. Dixon said.

The discussions will happen every week to stay relevant and relatable.

“But at the same time share relevant solutions so that people will leave saying, we heard the challenge, we know the crisis, but here is a possible answer, and we are part of the solution," Dr. Dixon said.

And that’s what Dr. Dixon wants listeners take away, not just information, but inspiration.

“That people will leave with hope and say even though we’ve got these challenges, together, we can rise above them, we can make a difference," Dr. Dixon said.