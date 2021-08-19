Trees of Hope provides kids with new shoes for upcoming school year

HOUSTON — Children in need will be starting the school year off on the right foot thanks to a Trees of Hope and Star of Hope event that provided them with new shoes.
Star of Hope gave children a pair of brand-new shoes Thursday at its Women & Family Development Center. The kids tried on and selected shoes from Academy Sports and Outdoors that were purchased through the help of the Trees of Hope Board and donors.
Trees of Hope said it is always looking for shoe and sock donations for children ages 2 to 17. Cash donations are also welcomed. For more information, click here.