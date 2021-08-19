Trees of Hope provides kids with new shoes for upcoming school year

Star of Hope gave children a pair of brand-new shoes Thursday at its Women & Family Development Center.

HOUSTON — Children in need will be starting the school year off on the right foot thanks to a Trees of Hope and Star of Hope event that provided them with new shoes.

Star of Hope gave children a pair of brand-new shoes Thursday at its Women & Family Development Center. The kids tried on and selected shoes from Academy Sports and Outdoors that were purchased through the help of the Trees of Hope Board and donors.