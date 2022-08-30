Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation holds back-to-school drive for Houston ISD teachers

The foundation said they held the drive to help cut down the cost for teachers who are already spending their own money for supplies.

HOUSTON — On Sunday, Travis Scott and the Cactus Jack Foundation held a back-to-school drive supporting 1,000 Houston ISD teachers as they head into the new school year.

The drive, which was held at a Lakeshore Learning store, provided 1,000 teachers each with a free tote full of school supplies and a $50 gift card to the store to spend on whatever they needed.

Travis Scott's sister, Jordan Webster, was there to hand out supplies and meet with teachers. Webster oversees education initiatives at the Cactus Jack Foundation.