Transformed campuses, safety upgrades like 'climb resistant' fencing are part of Spring ISD's back to school

Spring ISD was among a number of Houston area districts beginning a new school year on Thursday.

SPRING, Texas — Nearly 35,000 students in Spring ISD were among those headed back to school Thursday.

“Give it your all,” was part of Ms. Lugo's message to her class at Spring Leadership Academy.

Around 400 SLA students began the new year in a brand new space in what was once a pre-K and kindergarten campus.

It was transformed over the summer into a specialized middle school.

"Be patient, be flexible," said founding principal Dr. Kevin Banks. "But it’s for us as leaders and teachers to make sure we’re communicating.”

Superintendent Lupita Hinojosa told us the summer break was no break when it comes to preparation work.

"Opening school is always exciting and there’s always challenges that you’re going to feel,” said Hinojosa. "This summer wasn't any different."

Among them are a host of safety and security upgrades many of you have brought up in our back-to-school survey.

Climb resistant fencing topped with roller barriers is a brand new security upgrade here.

"So, now we’re very student and staff protection minded," said Spring ISD Police Chief Matt Rodrigue. "We’re trained very heavily on it.”

Rodrigue said better cameras and other items are part of a big bond package passed last year.

“When there’s kids in the classroom, the door is locked," explained Rodrigue. "Even going to the restroom, the door locks right behind them.”

Shatter-resistant window film is another enhancement on the way while climb-resistant fencing recently went up at campuses like Eickenroht Elementary.

The fencing includes rolling bars on the top that are difficult to grip.

Rodrigue admitted it's a shame to have to consider such measures.

"But that’s the reality we’re in,” said Rodrigue. "And we’re going to meet the needs of our kids.”

Spring ISD plans to completely replace Spring High School in the coming years. The oldest part of that campus dates back to the 1960s.