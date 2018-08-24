HOUSTON – The Northshore campus of The Rhodes School closes their doors, after failing to meet fire safety standards.

The Harris County Marshal’s office notified the Texas Education Agency on Wednesday of their findings, following an investigation into the school’s Northshore campus.

TEA representatives visited the campus and came to the conclusion that kids were being endangered because of several fire and life safety violations. TEA suspended school operations immediately and sent a letter home with parents the same day.

Parents like Sheila Walker were at a loss for words, when her daughter handed her the letter. Attached to the TEA letter, was one from the school district explaining how they too were shocked by the findings.

“I’m not frustrated, but more in shock. This is the first time I’ve heard about it,” Walker said.

Walker’s kids went to the school for years, when the campus was located elsewhere. After the move, the fire marshal’s office says very little was done to secure the portable classrooms.

Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen says the list of infractions was extensive.

“You can see alarms hanging on the wall. There was no sprinkler system installed and there was no water tank for emergency crews to access water in an emergency,” Christensen said.

Other concerns dealt with exists being blocked and numerous exposed wires.

“Our office started talking to them last May, along with our engineering department. In early July we met with the architect at the permits department and spelled all of this out,” Christensen said.

This would have given the district a month or maybe even more time to make the corrections.

According to the Texas Education Agency the Northshore buildings can be brought back to code.

District leaders did not return our calls, but in letter to parents they say they are continuing to work with the county and with the state.

Students who plan to stay in the district will be moved to one of the three other campuses. PreK-2nd grade can report to the Tidwell campuses on Wednesday, while students in the 3rd-6th grades can attend either Channelview or Humble campuses.

Monday and Tuesday will be considered non-school days and instead will be made up for in October.

Parents who wish to enroll their students to another district should notify admissions via email to admissions@rhodesschool.orh.

