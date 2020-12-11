Klein ISD launches initiative to help families track progress

"Check for Success" allows parents and guardians to check engagement, attendance and grades.

KLEIN, Texas — Klein ISD superintendent Dr. Jenny McGown started as a classroom teacher and took the district’s top job less than a year before the COVID pandemic hit.

Right now, more than 30,000 Klein ISD students are back on physical campuses.

"Our teachers are the true heroes in all of this," said McGown. "What they’re doing every single day to create an excellent learning experience for our students is requiring more than they’ve ever had to do in the past.”

The district is now encouraging families to track their on-campus students' progress, along with those who continue to learn from home.

"And because we always work in partnership with our families, we wanted to launch a “Check for Success,” said McGown.

The initiative includes video tutorials clickable from a homepage.

“The bottom line is student success.” @KleinISD just launched a way for families to more easily track things like student engagement, achievement and attendance. It may be more critical than ever amid #COVID19. More from @jenny_mcgown on @KHOU at 4:30 + 6:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/igo9FM399u — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) November 11, 2020

"We want to provide you with a “Check for Success” checklist that is stocked with a ton of great video resources to assist you,” one staff member said in a video.

It's a way for parents or guardians to better equip themselves to keep up with achievement as the second grading period begins.

"Every Klein ISD staff member cares about your child’s success,” said another staff member in a video.

Parents can check up on participation, attendance and grades.

They can also learn how to reach teachers, counselors and administrators on the school level.

"The bottom line is student success," said McGown. "And we want to make sure that however our students are engaging in their education this year that they’re focused and committed to being successful.”

McGown said she’s grateful to get more leeway from the TEA when it comes to addressing failure rates among at-home learners.

But, like a lot of things, she's taken education in the age of COVID one step at a time.

"I think that at the end of all of this we will be much more courageous and resilient for students," said McGown. "That is something good that will come out of the challenges that we’re facing.”