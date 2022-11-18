Parents voice frustrations over HISD's plan to relocate disabled students to different schools

The program at T.H. Rogers School is specifically designed for severely disabled students.

HOUSTON — Parents of disabled children at T.H. Rogers School are voicing outrage on Houston ISD's plan to relocate the special education students at the school to different campuses.

Several parents say they fought to get their students enrolled in the program and said they'll continue to fight to ensure they stay.

“You don’t know what is right for my child you don’t know what is right for these people, children," said one frustrated parent at a meeting at the school.

Anitra Washington’s 16-year-old daughter Jaylah is enrolled in the PSI program at the school.

"I actually held her back a year in elementary to get her here because of safety and program that they have," Anitra said.

"We weren’t even given proper notice," said another frustrated parent at the meeting. "I don’t know even know all the laws have been broken."

Julie Beeson’s 15-year-old son Beau is also enrolled in the program.

"What’s being done to our children with the TEA and HISD is just wrong," Julie said.

Dozens of outraged parents showed up to the HISD meeting on Friday to voice their frustrations.

During the meeting, HISD representatives explained their reasoning behind the decision, saying T.H. Rogers School doesn't have what they call a continuum of services to fully meet students' needs.

They went on to say the 49 profoundly disabled students will be moved to schools closer to their homes.

"How could he be at a huge high school alone? We have community here, everything is already made for us here,” said Julie.

Parents argued that the district should be looking to invest in T.H. Rogers so it can meet the state's standards instead of breaking the program up.

"This program is very, very valuable. Its very valuable, not only for the students but for the parents," said Anitra.

Some parents are even looking to take legal action, with hopes to schedule a hearing with the Texas Education Agency.

“This isn’t over today," said Julie. "We’ve only just begun. I'll never get tired of fighting for this population of kids.”