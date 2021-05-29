Texas Southern University names sole finalist for President

If confirmed, Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young will replace TSU Interim President Kenneth Huewitt, who has served in the role since April 2020.

HOUSTON — The Texas Southern University Board of Regents on Saturday named its sole finalist for President of the university.

They selected Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young, who has been serving as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Morgan State University.

If confirmed, Crumpton-Young will replace TSU;s Interim President, Kenneth Huewitt, who's been in the role since April 2020. Huewitt took over after Dr. Austin Lane was fired in February 2020.

A confirmation vote is set for June 17.

“Dr. Crumpton-Young is an experienced University leader and tireless advocate for students,” said TSU Board of Regents Chairman Albert H. Myres, Sr. in a release. “Her impeccable credentials made her standout among the candidates. She brings with her an exciting and bold vision for Texas Southern University that aligns with the goals set forth by the Board of Regents.”

Crumpton-Young has been in her role at Morgan State since 2019. Before that, she was at Tennessee State University in several roles, including Vice President for Research and Institutional Advancement and Chief Research Officer and Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs for Research and Sponsored Programs and Chief Research Officer.

Before her time at Tennessee State University, she was the Associate Provost of Undergraduate Studies at Texas A&M, Program Director in the Education and Human Resource Directorate of the National Science Foundation and Associate Dean of Engineering at Mississippi State University.

Crumpton-Young has a Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering, Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Texas A&M University. She also holds a Master of Business Administration from Tennessee State.