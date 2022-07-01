HCC and TSU announce partnership allowing for students to easily transfer

HOUSTON — Texas Southern University and Houston Community College teamed up to give two-year students an easier path to a four-year university.
The new program will allow students graduating from HCC to transfer all credits immediately to TSU so they can obtain a bachelor's degree.
The goal is to allow students pursuing careers in critical STEM and education fields to ultimately serve the Houston region and the nation with their experiences.
Students in HCC's Drafting & Design Engineering Technology program can continue at TSU's College of Science, Engineering and Technology for a degree in Industrial Technology.
HCC's English program will also transfer into TSU's College of Liberal Arts and Behavioral Sciences.
Texas Southern said they also plan to add more programs to the partnership in the future.
"We continue to hear reports of our students excelling beyond HCC," said Chancellor Dr. Cesar Maldonado. "I am certain our students will continue that tradition at TSU."