Houston-area school districts, Texas colleges and universities closings and delays

AUSTIN, Texas — As winter weather moves into Texas, schools are starting to call off classes. We're keeping tabs on schools as they close. If there are ones that we're missing, email us at web@khou.com.
School districts closing due to weather
Anderson-Shiro CISD
Closed due to potential for icy roads.
Channelview ISD
After-school activities have been canceled.
Ft. Bend ISD
After-school activities have been canceled.
Galena Park ISD
After-school activities have been canceled.
Sealy ISD
Early release; high schools 11:45 a.m., junior highs 11:50 a.m., Elementary schools 12:15 p.m.
Stafford MSD
After-school activities have been canceled.
Tomball ISD
After-school activities have been canceled.
Waller ISD
Closing 2 hours early.
Texas universities closing due to weather
Texas A&M
Texas A&M in College Station is canceling classes Thursday, February 3. Employees are expected to work remotely.
Texas
The University of Texas in Austin will shut down on Thursday, February 3. A decision on Friday hasn't yet been made.
Texas State University
Classes are canceled at Texas State -- both in-person and online Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4 at the San Marcos and Round Rock campuses.
Baylor
Baylor will be all remote on both Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4. Staff will telework.
Mary Hardin-Baylor
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor campus will be closed for both in-person and remote learning Thursday, February 3. All offices will be closed, too.
Texas Tech
All classes and activities after 5 p.m. Wednesday are canceled for the TTU campus in Lubbock.
TCU
The TCU campus will be closed and all classes are canceled beginning 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 through 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
SMU
All classes starting at 6 or after tonight (2-2-22) will be virtual instruction only. Classes are not canceled.
University of Dallas
UD's Irving campus will close at 6 p.m. today, Feb 2, and will remain closed on Thursday, Feb 3.
UTEP
UTEP will shift all workday activities Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, to remote operations. If classes or operations cannot be conducted remotely, they will be canceled due to adverse weather.
UT - Arlington
UTA will close at 6 p.m. today, Feb. 2, and remain closed Thursday, Feb. 3, and Friday, Feb. 4.
Dallas Baptist University
Classes will be held online Wednesday and Thursday.
Tarleton State
All campus locations will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3. Due to the complexity of winter weather, there will be no virtual classes.
UT - Tyler
UT Tyler will have a delayed start at noon on Thursday, February 3.
UTSA
All day and evening classes, including in-person teaching, will shift online on Thursday, February 3.
Sul Ross Stae University - Alpine
All classes canceled Thursday.
Texas Woman's University
In-person classes and events on Denton and Dallas campuses will be offered virtually or canceled starting noon Wed. Feb. 2, through Thurs., Feb. 3. Faculty will notify students about how this will affect their classes.
Trinity University
Classes will be canceled, and campus offices and buildings will be closed this Thursday, Feb. 3.
McMurry University
McMurry University moved to remote learning Wednesday at 3 p.m. Staff will continue to operate remotely on Thursday and Friday, and all classes will be held online Thursday and Friday.