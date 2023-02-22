New Waverly ISD approves 4-day school week

The district said it intends to test the four-day school week for the next three years.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW WAVERLY, Texas — Another Texas school district is hoping to cut down to a four-day school week.

The board of trustees for New Waverly ISD approved moving a new hybrid calendar for the next school year which would give students and teachers Fridays off.

While the district said it won't release an official calendar for the 2023-24 school year until March, it said that the only changes would be classes starting slightly earlier in August.

The letter sent out to parents and staff also said that their desire to retain and recruit the best teachers and staff possible have been constrained, and their hope is that the new schedule will ease the teacher shortages and geographic competition.

Superintendent Darol Hail also said in the letter that the district intends to test the four-day school week for the next three years and will make adjustments as needed.