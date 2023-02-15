Crosby ISD, parents consider moving to four-day school week

About 40 Texas school districts have switched to a four-day school week. Crosby ISD would be the first in Harris County if the changes are approved.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A growing number of school districts in Texas have implemented four-day school weeks. Now, Crosby ISD could be the first in Harris County to make the change.

Parents will discuss the move to a shorter week in greater detail Wednesday. It's all part of a survey the district sent out to parents about the possibility.

According to estimates from the Texas Classroom Teachers Association, about 40 Texas school districts are on a four-day week, with more than a dozen starting their new schedules this school year.

The in-person meeting will take place at Crosby High School starting at 5:30 p.m.