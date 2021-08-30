Texas school district cancels classes for a week due to rise in COVID cases between students, staff

The district said there will be no virtual classes held during the closure and all extracurricular activities, games and practices will be suspected until Sept. 6.

ONALASKA, Texas — Onalaska ISD will be closed through Sept. 7 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases between students and staff, the district confirmed.

This letter was sent out to parents Monday:

"Due to the rising number of students and staff members who are currently ill with COVID-19, demonstrating symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19, or who have experienced possible exposure, all OISD campuses will be closed until September 7, 2021.

"The health and safety of our students, staff, and families is our main priority and the data indicates that we must take this action to curb the current trajectory.

"I understand how difficult this closure will be for many of our families and our students, so I assure you this decision was not made easily. Our hope is that this closure will allow COVID-19 positive individuals time to isolate and recover, while also allowing those who have experienced possible exposure to quarantine.

"We will also use this time to not only perform our routine cleaning, but provide the opportunity for deep cleaning of our facilities."

The district said there will be no virtual classes held during the closure and all extracurricular activities, games and practices will be suspected until Sept. 6.

The closure could be extended if the situation warrants, the district said.

Onalaska ISD's existing school calendar will not be altered due to this closure.

