Another Greater Houston area school district joins lawsuit against TEA

BRAZOSPORT, Texas — The Brazosport ISD Board of Trustees on Monday unanimously voted to join a lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency (TEA) over recent changes to its accountability ratings system.

According to BISD, the changes the state agency made to the "A" to "F" grading scale for districts create a different set of rules for teachers to be graded on that will make it "impossible" to compare ratings from 2022 to 2023.

The district said it's concerned TEA isn't being transparent and the changes may not be in compliance with state law.

"The district believes that the TEA's actions have violated state law by failing to provide information regarding the changes to the A­­–F Accountability System before the start of the 2022–2023 school year. Even to this day, TEA has not provided a comprehensive explanation of the rules and methodologies used to determine district and campus ratings," BISD said in a release.

On Monday, the board voted unanimously to join ongoing litigation as an intervener. They cited concern over "harm caused by the lack of advance notice of criteria and methods applied by the TEA."

Earlier this month, another Greater Houston area school also joined a lawsuit against TEA against the rating system. Spring Branch ISD said districts were not told about the new set of rules ahead of last school year. They said they still don’t know the methodologies used to determine grades.

TEA argued that "a refresh of the accountability system will allow Texas to leverage lessons learned over the last five years to improve the rigor, transparency, and fairness of the accountability system."

The agency was originally set to release the ratings on September 28, but opted to delay until late October, saying it needed more time to analyze this data.