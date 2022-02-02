Texas colleges and universities closing due to winter weather

As winter weather moves in across the state, some colleges and universities are closing down.

AUSTIN, Texas — As winter weather moves into Texas, universities are starting to call off classes. We're keeping tabs on schools as they close. If there are ones that we're missing, email us at web@khou.com.

Texas A&M

Texas A&M in College Station is canceling classes Thursday, February 3. Employees are expected to work remotely.

Texas

The University of Texas in Austin will shut down on Thursday, February 3. A decision on Friday hasn't yet been made.

Texas State University

Classes are canceled at Texas State -- both in-person and online Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4 at the San Marcos and Round Rock campuses.

Baylor

Baylor will be all remote on both Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4. Staff will telework.

Mary Hardin-Baylor

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor campus will be closed for both in-person and remote learning Thursday, February 3. All offices will be closed, too.

Texas Tech

All classes and activities after 5 p.m. Wednesday are canceled for the TTU campus in Lubbock.

TCU

The TCU campus will be closed and all classes are canceled beginning 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 through 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.

SMU

All classes starting at 6 or after tonight (2-2-22) will be virtual instruction only. Classes are not canceled.

University of Dallas

UD's Irving campus will close at 6 p.m. today, Feb 2, and will remain closed on Thursday, Feb 3.

UTEP

UTEP will shift all workday activities Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, to remote operations. If classes or operations cannot be conducted remotely, they will be canceled due to adverse weather.

UT - Arlington

UTA will close at 6 p.m. today, Feb. 2, and remain closed Thursday, Feb. 3, and Friday, Feb. 4.

Dallas Baptist University

Classes will be held online Wednesday and Thursday.

Tarleton State

All campus locations will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3. Due to the complexity of winter weather, there will be no virtual classes.

UT - Tyler

UT Tyler will have a delayed start at noon on Thursday, February 3.

UTSA

All day and evening classes, including in-person teaching, will shift online on Thursday, February 3.

Sul Ross Stae University - Alpine

All classes canceled Thursday.

Texas Woman's University

In-person classes and events on Denton and Dallas campuses will be offered virtually or canceled starting noon Wed. Feb. 2, through Thurs., Feb. 3. Faculty will notify students about how this will affect their classes.

Trinity University

Classes will be canceled, and campus offices and buildings will be closed this Thursday, Feb. 3.

McMurry University

McMurry University moved to remote learning Wednesday at 3 p.m. Staff will continue to operate remotely on Thursday and Friday, and all classes will be held online Thursday and Friday.