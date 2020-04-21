Texas City ISD schedules in-person graduation at Moody Gardens for June 27

The district noted that they are also finalizing dates and locations for prom.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Texas City ISD is postponing their in-person graduation ceremonies until June amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The commencement will be held on Saturday, June 27 at Moody Gardens. There will be a ceremony for La Marque High School at 11 a.m. and a ceremony for Texas City High School at 3 a.m.

The district said the ceremonies will be held indoors to avoid issues with possible weather.

Here is their full note:

“Since gathering in large groups in public is still unknown at this time, we are going to err on the side of caution and postpone graduation until June 27th. We are excited to announce that we have secured Moody Gardens as our inside location so that we do not have to worry about bad weather. La Marque High School will graduate at 11 a.m. and Texas City High School will graduate at 3 p.m. More details are on the district website and in a district email. Both high schools are also finalizing dates and locations for prom. We are excited that we are able to continue with some special events for seniors. We are still working on options for other events for the Class of 2020.”

