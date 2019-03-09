Editor's note: The above video from August shows how Houston ISD was dealing with a teacher shortage just days before the start of the school year.

HOUSTON -- Teachers are in demand in Texas, with many school districts across the state reporting a shortage.

The Houston Independent School District, the state's largest, still had a need for teachers even as the 2019-2020 school year got underway.

According to teach.com, the biggest shortage areas in Texas are in bilingual/ESL, Career and Technical Education, Computer Science/Technology Applications, Mathematics, Science, Special Education, Elementary and Secondary.

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD is advertising a need for pre-kindergarten teachers and paraeducators for the 2019-2020 school year, which is already underway.

The district says it is launching full-day pre-K for the school year. The starting salary for pre-K teachers is $55,000/year.

Interested? Here is one of the job listings (tap here). You can also go to the district's main search page and look for "pre-K" or other related terms, tap here.

