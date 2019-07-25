SAN ANTONIO — Teachers and school officials will get free admission to LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio during the month of August.

The offer is in commemoration of Teacher Appreciation Month in August.

Teachers who visit the attraction will also have a chance to win a free school field trip for up to 30 students.

Teachers can also have up to six friends and family visit with them and receive $5 off standard admission on each ticket.

They must show their teacher ID or a paycheck stub to receive the free admission and discounts.