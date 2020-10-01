HOUSTON — Houston Independent School District teachers, support staff, and parents are urging the new school board to resist a state takeover.

Roughly 30 or so people, many who are part of the Houston Federation of Teachers, held a rally outside HISD headquarters Thursday afternoon. Many of them also planned to speak during the public comment period of the final meeting of the current school board.

Four newly elected members of the nine-member board will be sworn in at the Jan. 16 meeting.

The rally came one day after a judge temporarily blocked the state from taking control of HISD. That judge argued getting rid of the elected school board would disenfranchise voters.

In November, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath announced plans to temporarily replace the school board and superintendent. He blamed the chronic low performance of Wheatley High School and board misconduct.

The district sued and accused Morath of exceeding his authority.

“We have another three months to let our newly elected school board get their feet wet, get into their job, and time is the most important thing here,” said Andy Dewey, Executive Vice President of the Houston Federation of Teachers. “We’re looking forward to the trial in June. We think HISD can prevail.”

The TEA had originally hoped to seat a new board by April. The state plans to appeal the judge’s ruling.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Judge issues injunction to stop TEA takeover of HISD

RELATED: Federal judge dismisses Houston ISD lawsuit seeking to avoid state takeover

RELATED: HISD offering free meals to children during winter break