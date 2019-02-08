JACKSONVILLE, Texas — When House Bill 3 was passed earlier this summer, it was thought that every teacher in the state would get a $5,000 raise. Now we know the raises are determined by individual districts and not a set amount.

Jacksonville Independent School District announced Monday they were giving its employees will be receiving the highest pay raise in the district's history for the upcoming school year.

Jacksonville ISD was told they needed to spend more than $1,000,000 on pay raises for teachers, counselors, nurses, and librarians.

This would have averaged out to about a $3,000 raise for everyone but they wanted to do more.

"My first reaction was stunned disbelief because I was expecting a raise but I was not expecting the raise to be that much," Pre-K Teacher at West Side Elementary, Lisa Lumpkin, said.

After many deliberations, Jacksonville ISD will give a $7,000 raise to teachers who have been with the district for less than five years and a $7,500 raise for those who have been in the district longer.

"We just decided if the state is going to say this is what's important, then we couldn't just carve money out and set it aside in case they got it wrong, we have to depend on our government to do what's right," Jacksonville ISD's Associate Superintendent of Finance, Lindy Finley, said.

Auxiliary and para-professional staff such as bus drivers will receive a 10% raise and administrators will receive received a 7% raise.

"This is just my second year here in Jacksonville ISD but I already know just one year here in the district, this is a district that cares about its teachers," Lumpkin said.

Before this pay raise, the starting salary at Jacksonville ISD was $37,000 and now it will be $44,000. The average salary for a teacher in the district is now close to $60,000.

"We can choose to live scared and not spend the money and not do what's right by our teachers, or we can do what we need to do and get competitive with our salaries," Finley said.

Every school in the state is giving raises to its employees, but it's not dependent on the state. How the raises are distributed is dependent on the district and their budget.