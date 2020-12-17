'Face shields do very little to protect anyone from anything' | Some say too many teachers are wearing shields instead of masks

The TEA says face shields may be used in some circumstances despite guidance from health experts.

HOUSTON — Health experts say face shields are no replacement for masks.

It's a lesson parents say some teachers should learn.

"Teachers and staff, absolutely," Humble ISD parent Lucinda Kotter said.

She has 10 and 12 year-old daughters and is satisfied with some of what she’s seen at their schools regarding COVID-19.

“I think my children’s teachers are wearing masks, I’m thankful for that,” said Kotter.

But she contacted us to voice concerns about educators and others wearing face shields only.

"My biggest concern is that our children are relying on the adults doing everything they can to ensure the children’s safety and that they can therefore provide them with an education," Kotter said. "If we’re misleading our children that we’re doing everything we can for them, we’re falling short.”

“They do very little to protect anyone from anything.” Health experts address wearing face shields in lieu of masks as some question whether teachers are doing it too often. My story: @KHOU at 4:00 + 5:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/52ch6vIFoP — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) December 17, 2020

Health experts, including the CDC, have stated face shields don’t limit the spread of germs unless worn with a mask.

They’re primarily used to protect you from splatter.

"A clear plastic shield, your exhaled air goes everywhere,” said Houston Health Authority, Dr. David Persse.

Persse said he’s seen more and more people wearing shields in lieu of masks and they’re simply not interchangeable.

"Those face shields do very little to protect anyone from anything,” said Persse.

But, when it comes to the classroom, the Texas Education Agency addresses shields in its Public Health Planning Guidance updated just last week:

“Full-face shields may be used in place of a mask to protect eyes, nose, and mouth whenever a mask is not feasible or whenever the education context may benefit from the ability to see an individual’s full face."

In a statement, Humble ISD said data shows little COVID-19 transmission in classrooms and that most cases are caught off-campus.

“Our goal is to balance precautions and quality school experiences for children," said the statement. "Connection with school staff through facial expressions can be important for some students.”

Kotter said speaking out might, at least, unmask a situation many haven’t considered.

"And hopefully try to remedy what I'm bringing to light," said Kotter.

Humble ISD's full statement:

Face coverings are worn and state requirements are followed. The TEA recognizes that face shields can be appropriate when interacting with students, stating “Full face shields may be used in place of a mask to protect eyes, nose and mouth whenever a mask is not feasible or whenever the education context may benefit from the ability to see an individual’s full face.” (December 10, 2020, School Year 20-21 Public Health Planning Guidance)

Our goal is to balance precautions and quality school experiences for children. Reading skills involve phonics and unique sounds such as phonemes, diagraphs and diphthongs. Connection with school staff through facial expressions can be important for some students.

In addition to face coverings, there are many other precautions in place including Plexiglas dividers, keeping elementary students with their homeroom family rather than combining classes, sanitizing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation, and utilizing outdoor spaces. Humble ISD offers all families the choice of virtual learning or in-person learning and has the most flexible practice of allowing families to switch their choice at any time in the school year.