Teacher Appreciation Week: Help us celebrate your favorite educators

Send us a photo and a reason why they're your favorite teacher! You can text that information to 713-526-1111.

HOUSTON — This is Teacher Appreciation Week – perfect timing, right?

Any parent who is helping home-school their kids right now really appreciates what teachers do every day!

All this week, KHOU 11 celebrating teachers as they help us navigate the struggles of remote learning. And we want to help you recognize the educators in your life.

Many of you have already responded.

Hayley Jeanette Stout writes:

"My daughter's 2nd grade teacher, Ms. Snow, at Meador Elementary in Willis ISD. She works so hard to make distance learning easy for the parents and fun for the kids. She even went door to door and brought goody bags and 'air hugs' to all her students last week."

Kelly Cao-Navarro writes:

"I want to thank my sons teacher Mrs Katsus from Meador Elementary of Pasadena ISD. You rock!"

Melissa Tamez writes:

"Kipp Explore Teachers Have been amazing! ❤❤❤ "

Debbie Groves Thompson writes:

"Kelli Mistretta is a great teacher and Mom, Math coach for Sante Fe School District, has been very busy with her work and overseeing these 2 sons work at same time!"

Courtney Hampton Muceus writes:

"The entire teaching staff at First Colony Middle School in Fort Bend ISD deserves a huge shout out for teacher appreciation week. I have never worked with a more positive, caring, and energetic staff who truly care about kids. Their hard work and dedication is evident each and every day, and has been even stronger over the past two months as they’ve managed various stressors of living through a pandemic while continuing to deliver high quality instruction to our students. They are giving it their all, even from home, and I am honored to be their principal. 💙"

Jacquee Broaddus writes:

"This is Mrs. Bosworth and Samantha. They have such a sweet relationship. It’s been a great year for my girl."

Tess Ranc writes:

"My daughter who is an awesome professor at a local college. She goes above and beyond for her students. We are proud parents ❤️ 👏👏👏"

Tabitha Outler writes:

"Chelsea Clark. Meyerland Middle School. Hands down the BEST educator I’ve ever encountered. The time she commits to her students is immeasurable ❤️"

Rosalinda Vazquez writes:

"Ms. J Thomas at Tice Elementary she is the most loving, dedicated and compassionate teacher. Thank you for all that you do 🥰"

Mandy Hutchings writes:

"My Mom! She teaches visually impaired students and students with learning disabilities. She has been teaching blind students Braille for over 20 years and started teaching kids with learning disabilities because she saw how hard it was for me (I have dyslexia). She went back to school and got her certification to teach kids with learning disabilities! She’s amazing!!"

Three years ago, Katherine Thom, a teacher in The Woodlands, made a promise to her students that promise was that she would learn to ride a unicycle. This week, we got video proof that it was a promise kept!

Teacher from The Woodlands keeps promise to students Three years ago, Katherine Thom -- a teacher in The Woodlands — made a promise to her students. That promise. That promise was that she would learn to ride a unicycle. Today, we got video proof that it was a promise kept! Full story: https://www.khou.com/article/news/education/woodlands-teacher-learns-to-ride-unicycle/285-e9ef1a28-0aec-457a-bcd8-3e13c0ad7a41 Posted by KHOU 11 News on Friday, May 1, 2020

Here are more of your shout outs:

