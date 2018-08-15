AUSTIN - The Texas Education Agency released their A-F district accountability ratings for the 2017-2018 school year on Wednesday.

Dozens of districts across southeast Texas are not being rated because they were exempt due to Hurricane Harvey.

Though Houston ISD was exempt, the district said in a press conference on Wednesday it would have earned an overall "B" grade under the new system.

Other districts that did not receive a rating were given a "would be" overall grade as well.

Some of them include:

Fort Bend ISD: 89

Spring ISD: 70

Spring Branch ISD: 87

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD: 89

Humble ISD: 88

Pasadena ISD: 80

Other local districts that were not exempt and did receive a rating included:

Pearland ISD: A

Clear Creek ISD: A

Conroe ISD: B

Crosby ISD: B

Katy ISD: A

Klein ISD: B

To search for more districts and their ratings, search online at TXschool.org.

Ninety two school districts and district charters did not received a rating because they met at least one of the Hurricane Harvey criteria.

Thirteen other districts received a "Not Rated" label for reasons other than Harvey. A complete list of all Not Rated school districts and district charters can be found on the TEA website here.

Districts receive a grade or rating based on performance in three areas:

- Student Achievement measures what students know and can do by the end of the year. It includes results from state assessments across all subjects for all students, on both general and alternate assessments, College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) indicators, like AP and ACT results, and graduation rates.

- School Progress measures how much better students are doing on the STAAR test this year versus last year, and how much better students are doing academically relative to schools with similar percentages of economically disadvantaged students.

- Closing the Gaps looks at performance among student groups, including various racial/ethnic groups, socioeconomic backgrounds and other factors.

