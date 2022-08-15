Straight A’s: Here are the top-rated school districts in Southeast Texas

The Texas Education Agency handed out school and district grades for the first time since 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for the state’s school districts and individual campuses for the 2021-2022 school year.

Typically, schools and districts are given an A through F grade, but not this year. No failing grades were passed out.

This year, schools that received scores lower than 70 received a "not rated" designation, as opposed to an overall "D" or an "F" grade, TEA commissioner Mike Morath said.

A Texas Senate bill created the "not rated" score for this year to allow districts and schools the chance to recover from the pandemic.

The overall grades were measured in three categories: Student achievement, school progress and "closing the gap," which evaluates how goals are being achieved for certain groups of students, such as English learners, special education students and those who are economically disadvantaged.

The ratings were provided for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses across Texas. According to the accountability report, in 2022, 25% of districts and 33% of school campuses increased in letter grades from where they were in 2019.

What are the TEA grades for Houston-area school districts?

Brazoria County

Alvin ISD: B (88) 27,955 students

Angleton ISD: A (92) 6,748 students

Danbury ISD: B (87) 772 students

Brazosport ISD: B (89) 11,451 students

Sweeny ISD: B (86) 1,851 students

Pearland ISD: A (94) 20,930 students

Damon ISD: B (86) 116 students

Columbia-Brazoria ISD: B (84) 2,911 students

Chambers County

Anahuac ISD: A (90) 1,389 students

Barbers Hill ISD: A (95) 6,796 students

Colorado County

Columbus ISD: B (87) 1,555 students

Fort Bend County

Lamar CISD: A (90) 38,877 students

Needville ISD: A (94) 3,378 students

Fort Bend ISD: B (89) 76,543 students

Katy ISD: A (91) 88,165 students

Stafford MSD: B (87) 3,511 students

Galveston County

Dickinson ISD: B (86) 11,901 students

Galveston ISD: B (84) 6,650 students

Texas City ISD: B (85) 7,756 students

Hitchcock ISD: B (88) 1,715 students

Santa Fe ISD: B (84) 4,325 students

Clear Creek ISD: B (89) 40,235 students

Friendswood ISD: A (97) 6,155 students

Harris County

Aldine ISD: C (77) 61,528 students

Alief ISD: B (81) 40,642 students

Channelview ISD: B (87) 9,503 students

Crosby ISD: B (84) 6,465 students

Cy-Fair ISD: A (90) 116,913 students

Deer Park ISD: A (90) 12,327 students

Galena Park ISD: A (91) 21,400 students

Goose Creek ISD: B (89) 23,833 students

Houston ISD: B (88) 193,727 students

Humble ISD: B (82) 47,477 students

Katy ISD: A (91) 88,165 students

Klein ISD: B (89) 53,059 students

La Porte ISD: B (87) 6,925 students

Pasadena ISD: B (86) 49,255 students

Spring ISD: B (81) 33,406 students

Spring Branch ISD: B (89) 33,474 students

Tomball ISD: A (95) 20,184 students

Sheldon ISD: B (82) 10,565 students

Liberty County

Huffman ISD: B (86) 3,565 students

Cleveland ISD: B (80) 10,851 students

Dayton ISD: C (72) 5,603 students

Montgomery County

Conroe ISD: B (89) 67,490 students

Montgomery ISD: A (93) 9,328 students

Willis ISD: C (76) 8,395 students

Magnolia ISD: A (91) 13,613 students

Splendora ISD: B (81) 4,362 students

New Caney ISD: B (84) 17,098 students

Walker County

New Waverly ISD: B (86) 994 students

Huntsville ISD: C (75) 15,260 students

Waller County

Hempstead ISD: Not Rated

Waller ISD: B (80) 8,367 students

Royal ISD: B (81) 2,572 students

If your school district is not listed, you can find its rating on the map below: