Straight A’s: Here are the top-rated school districts in Southeast Texas

HOUSTON — The Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for the state’s school districts and individual campuses for the 2021-2022 school year.
Typically, schools and districts are given an A through F grade, but not this year. No failing grades were passed out.
This year, schools that received scores lower than 70 received a "not rated" designation, as opposed to an overall "D" or an "F" grade, TEA commissioner Mike Morath said.
A Texas Senate bill created the "not rated" score for this year to allow districts and schools the chance to recover from the pandemic.
The overall grades were measured in three categories: Student achievement, school progress and "closing the gap," which evaluates how goals are being achieved for certain groups of students, such as English learners, special education students and those who are economically disadvantaged.
The ratings were provided for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses across Texas. According to the accountability report, in 2022, 25% of districts and 33% of school campuses increased in letter grades from where they were in 2019.
What are the TEA grades for Houston-area school districts?
Brazoria County
Alvin ISD: B (88) 27,955 students
Angleton ISD: A (92) 6,748 students
Danbury ISD: B (87) 772 students
Brazosport ISD: B (89) 11,451 students
Sweeny ISD: B (86) 1,851 students
Pearland ISD: A (94) 20,930 students
Damon ISD: B (86) 116 students
Columbia-Brazoria ISD: B (84) 2,911 students
Chambers County
Anahuac ISD: A (90) 1,389 students
Barbers Hill ISD: A (95) 6,796 students
Colorado County
Columbus ISD: B (87) 1,555 students
Fort Bend County
Lamar CISD: A (90) 38,877 students
Needville ISD: A (94) 3,378 students
Fort Bend ISD: B (89) 76,543 students
Katy ISD: A (91) 88,165 students
Stafford MSD: B (87) 3,511 students
Galveston County
Dickinson ISD: B (86) 11,901 students
Galveston ISD: B (84) 6,650 students
Texas City ISD: B (85) 7,756 students
Hitchcock ISD: B (88) 1,715 students
Santa Fe ISD: B (84) 4,325 students
Clear Creek ISD: B (89) 40,235 students
Friendswood ISD: A (97) 6,155 students
Harris County
Aldine ISD: C (77) 61,528 students
Alief ISD: B (81) 40,642 students
Channelview ISD: B (87) 9,503 students
Crosby ISD: B (84) 6,465 students
Cy-Fair ISD: A (90) 116,913 students
Deer Park ISD: A (90) 12,327 students
Galena Park ISD: A (91) 21,400 students
Goose Creek ISD: B (89) 23,833 students
Houston ISD: B (88) 193,727 students
Humble ISD: B (82) 47,477 students
Katy ISD: A (91) 88,165 students
Klein ISD: B (89) 53,059 students
La Porte ISD: B (87) 6,925 students
Pasadena ISD: B (86) 49,255 students
Spring ISD: B (81) 33,406 students
Spring Branch ISD: B (89) 33,474 students
Tomball ISD: A (95) 20,184 students
Sheldon ISD: B (82) 10,565 students
Liberty County
Huffman ISD: B (86) 3,565 students
Cleveland ISD: B (80) 10,851 students
Dayton ISD: C (72) 5,603 students
Montgomery County
Conroe ISD: B (89) 67,490 students
Montgomery ISD: A (93) 9,328 students
Willis ISD: C (76) 8,395 students
Magnolia ISD: A (91) 13,613 students
Splendora ISD: B (81) 4,362 students
New Caney ISD: B (84) 17,098 students
Walker County
New Waverly ISD: B (86) 994 students
Huntsville ISD: C (75) 15,260 students
Waller County
Hempstead ISD: Not Rated
Waller ISD: B (80) 8,367 students
Royal ISD: B (81) 2,572 students
If your school district is not listed, you can find its rating on the map below: