TEA changes location for 3rd community meeting on HISD takeover

The third meeting will now be held at Delmar Stadium in northwest Houston. The meeting is still scheduled for March 29.

HOUSTON — The Texas Education Agency has changed the location for the third community meeting on the Houston ISD takeover.

The meeting is scheduled for March 29 and was originally supposed to be held at Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center. The location has been changed to Delmar Stadium in northwest Houston.

These meetings are designed for parents, staff, students and teachers to ask questions about the takeover process, which will replace the current elected board of trustees with an appointed board of managers. The district's superintendent will also be replaced with a state appointee.

The state is accepting applications for the board of managers through April 6. The board is expected to be appointed by June 1. TEA officials said applicants must live within HISD boundaries to be considered for the position.

The state agency has already held two community meetings over the takeover with two more planned at the end of the month.

During the first two meetings, upset parents and community leaders took over, demanding their questions be answered by TEA commissioner Mike Morath and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee made an appearance at the first meeting and vowed to take the community's questions directly to TEA Commissioner Mike Morath.

She, and 26 other members of Congress, have called on the federal government to intervene in the takeover, calling the takeover a "violation of the civil rights of the students of HISD."

The remaining two hearings are scheduled for the following dates: