Tax-free Weekend is here and this year's school supplies list includes a lesson on inflation

If you've been worried about the cost of your child's school supplies, the state is helping ease the pain a bit this weekend with its annual Sales Tax Holiday.

HOUSTON — Get ready for packed stores and parking lots. With the cost of everything going up, fighting the crowds that are shopping tax-free might be worth it this year. And most stores offer sales on top of no taxes.

This year’s back-to-school shopping comes with a lesson in inflation.

Alva Moreno has two children headed back to class and she admits it gets overwhelming. The tax-free holiday is appreciated.

“I do try to take advantage of it,” Moreno said. “Everything has gone higher so right now I’m trying to take advantage that they do have a sale too.”

Carina Aguirre says she is learning to tighten the budget to get her 11th grader back-to-school ready.

“We have to adjust,” Aguirre said. “Before we would come in and, honestly, stock up. We’re not stocking up like we used to."

The tax-free weekend will have parents pulling out the school supply list.

Katy Emmitte said that her daughter’s list has items she didn’t expect.

“It’s more disinfecting stuff than last year,” Emmitte said. “That’s a little surprising.”

What’s not surprising is what’s on the list. You can see a full list of the items that do and don't qualify for tax-free savings here.

You’ll find the everyday school supplies along with most clothing and shoes. The individual items must cost less than $100 and there’s no limit on the number of items you can buy.

The savings applies to online purchases too.

At a time when every little bit helps, parents are pumped about skipping the tax.